GlobalData (LON:DATA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 63.40 and last traded at GBX 63.80, with a volume of 514265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 price target on shares of GlobalData in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalData in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 195.

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GlobalData Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 106.69. The firm has a market cap of £449.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37.

GlobalData (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported GBX 7.30 earnings per share for the quarter. GlobalData had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, analysts expect that GlobalData Plc will post 9.6687774 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GlobalData

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GlobalData operates an intelligence platform that empowers leaders to act decisively in a world of complexity and change.

By uniting proprietary data, human expertise, and purpose-built AI into a single, connected platform, we help organizations see what’s coming, move faster, and lead with confidence.

Our solutions are used by over 5,000 organizations across the world’s largest industries, delivering tailored intelligence that supports strategic planning, innovation, risk management, and sustainable growth.

Strategic Priorities

GlobalData’s four strategic priorities are: Customer Obsession, World Class Product, Sales Excellence and Operational Agility.

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