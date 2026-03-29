Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Position Boosted by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $41,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $240.39 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.69. The firm has a market cap of $579.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,540,469.77. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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