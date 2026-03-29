Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Position Boosted by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $41,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
NYSE JNJ opened at $240.39 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.69. The firm has a market cap of $579.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.
Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson
In related news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,540,469.77. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson
Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:
- Positive Sentiment: EMA/CHMP approved a Type II label variation allowing DARZALEX (daratumumab) subcutaneous injections to be administered by patients or trained caregivers (from dose five), covering all approved multiple myeloma indications — this is the first oncology injectable in Europe cleared for self/caregiver administration and should boost convenience, adherence and market penetration for a high‑margin oncology drug. Johnson & Johnson’s DARZALEX becomes first oncology injectable approved for administration by patients or caregivers J&J’s Darzalex nets first self-administered cancer injectable approval
- Positive Sentiment: Technical setup shows a bull‑flag breakout attempt supported by key moving averages, signaling improving demand and potential upside toward higher Fibonacci extension targets — technical momentum can attract short‑term buyers and algorithmic flows. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Price Forecast: Bull Flag Signals Strength
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is improving: several Street price targets and fair‑value estimates have moved higher (some in the $250–$280 range) and Erste slightly raised FY2027 EPS assumptions — supportive for medium‑term price momentum and analyst‑led flows. How The Story Is Shifting For Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) As Analyst Targets Rise A Q2 2026 Playbook for Navigating Market Uncertainty (JNJ)
- Neutral Sentiment: J&J’s pipeline and oncology positioning continue to be highlighted by analysts and sector pieces — longer‑term growth upside exists from new launches and immuno‑oncology trends, but timing and commercial ramp remain uncertain. J&J’s Pipeline Surge Sets Up Stronger Growth From New Drugs in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Court/legal update: a large punitive damages award (~$950M) was overturned while a separate $16M talc verdict stands — this reduces headline legal overhang but some liabilities remain, so legal risk is diminished but not fully eliminated. Punitive damages award worth $950 million overturned against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), $16M talc verdict stands
- Negative Sentiment: Near‑term revenue/earnings risks: analysts flag biosimilar pressure and loss‑of‑exclusivity for Stelara, and Street models foresee a possible single‑digit EPS decline in the upcoming quarter — these headwinds could limit upside until new drugs scale. Can New Drugs Drive J&J’s Innovative Medicine Despite Stelara LOE? What You Need To Know Ahead of Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Release
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.91.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.
The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.
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