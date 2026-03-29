Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $487,000 in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,687 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in FedEx by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $344.23 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.29 and a 1 year high of $392.86. The firm has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $355.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.88%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Trending Headlines about FedEx

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. Susquehanna raised their target price on FedEx from $410.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FedEx from $412.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FedEx from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FedEx

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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