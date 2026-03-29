Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 13,300 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April $PAPR

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.3% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 8.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BATS:PAPR opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $895.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $39.71.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.