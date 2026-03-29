Short Interest in Avidbank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBH) Increases By 29.7%

Avidbank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 71,248 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the February 26th total of 54,925 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,970 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Avidbank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVBH opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $306.34 million, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.38. Avidbank has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $31.61.

Get Avidbank alerts:

Avidbank (NASDAQ:AVBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.11). Avidbank had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 12.88%.The company had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVBH. Algebris UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avidbank in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,123,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avidbank during the third quarter worth approximately $3,507,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avidbank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. Rhino Investment Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Avidbank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avidbank in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AVBH. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Avidbank from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Avidbank from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Avidbank from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avidbank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Avidbank

Avidbank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal lending products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking comprises working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending, such as permanent loans and bridge financing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.