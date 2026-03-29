Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 485551 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Yangarra Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.25.

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Yangarra Resources Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$145.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.19.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.78 million for the quarter. Yangarra Resources had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 2.57%. Analysts predict that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.490566 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yangarra Resources

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Yangarra Resources Ltd is a junior oil and gas company which is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil with operations in Western Canada. The company has its operations in Central Alberta. It generates its revenue from the sale of crude oil and natural gas products.

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