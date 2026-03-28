iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.27 and last traded at $44.36. Approximately 27,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 28,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.06.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $301.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 86,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

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