Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Trading Up 1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. 49,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 18,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Diversicare Healthcare Services Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $70.12 million, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.86.

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About Diversicare Healthcare Services

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Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc is a healthcare provider specializing in post-acute and long-term care through a network of skilled nursing, rehabilitation and assisted living facilities. The company’s core activities include the management and operation of nursing centers that deliver short-term rehabilitation, subacute care and extended custodial care services.

Beyond traditional skilled nursing, Diversicare offers physical, occupational and speech therapy, outpatient rehabilitation programs, memory care and residential assisted living.

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