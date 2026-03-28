TSE:QBTC.U (TSE:QBTC.U) Trading Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

TSE:QBTC.U (TSE:QBTC.U – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$63.56 and last traded at C$63.56. 1,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.31.

TSE:QBTC.U Trading Down 4.1%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$70.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$88.04.

About TSE:QBTC.U

(Get Free Report)

The Funds investment objectives are to seek to provide holders of Units (Unit holders) of the Fund with: (a) exposure to digital currency bitcoin (bitcoin) and the daily price movements of the U.S. dollar price of bitcoin; and (b) the opportunity for long-term capital appreciation. To achieve its investment objectives, the Fund invests in long-term holdings of bitcoin, purchased from reputable bitcoin trading platforms and OTC counterparties, in order to provide investors with a convenient, safer alternative to a direct investment in bitcoin.

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