Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Zacks Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCC

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of HCC traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.26. 124,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,144. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.07 and a beta of 0.69. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $105.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.91.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.18). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.35%.The company had revenue of $383.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 70,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,000. This trade represents a 12.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 100,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $10,031,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 294,183 shares in the company, valued at $29,509,496.73. This represents a 25.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 266.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama’s Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal’s product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.