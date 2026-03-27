Comparing Medical Properties Trust (MPT) & The Competition

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT – Get Free Report) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Medical Properties Trust to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.
Profitability
This table compares Medical Properties Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Medical Properties Trust
|-28.50%
|-5.87%
|-1.85%
|Medical Properties Trust Competitors
|-191.95%
|-30.83%
|-5.18%
Volatility and Risk
Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Properties Trust’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Dividends
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations for Medical Properties Trust and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Medical Properties Trust
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|Medical Properties Trust Competitors
|89
|717
|222
|1
|2.13
As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 31.66%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Medical Properties Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Medical Properties Trust and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Medical Properties Trust
|$972.02 million
|-$277.05 million
|-9.98
|Medical Properties Trust Competitors
|$121.89 million
|-$50.53 million
|8.67
Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
71.8% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Medical Properties Trust beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.
Medical Properties Trust Company Profile
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities.
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