Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 1195368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Falcon Oil & Gas Trading Up 19.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 51.52, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$397.07 million, a PE ratio of -119.33 and a beta of 1.18.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia. It also holds a 100% interest in the technical cooperation permit covering an area of approximately 30,327.9 square kilometers in the southwest Karoo Basin, South Africa; and a 100% interest in the Makó production license covering an area of approximately 994.6 square kilometers in the Makó Trough located in south-eastern Hungary.

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