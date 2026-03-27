Short Interest in Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Expands By 204.7%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,025,456 shares, a growth of 204.7% from the February 26th total of 2,305,923 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,157 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,225.4 days.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GNZUF remained flat at $0.42 on Friday. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.

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Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile

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Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd. (GAC Group) is a state‐owned Chinese automaker headquartered in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province. Established in 2000 with origins tracing back to vehicle manufacturing activities in the 1950s, GAC Group has grown into one of China’s leading automotive conglomerates. The company is publicly traded on the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges, and its American Depositary Shares trade over the counter under the ticker GNZUF.

GAC Group’s core business encompasses the design, development, manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and auto parts.

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