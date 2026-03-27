Wilmington (LON:WIL) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 230 and last traded at GBX 239, with a volume of 5685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Wilmington this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Local goodwill and visibility — Several items note positive community recognition and events in Wilmington (Southern Living’s “best cities,” theater awards, community giveback initiatives), which improve regional sentiment but have little direct bearing on Wilmington plc’s UK-listed business. Wilmington makes Southern Living’s 2026 best cities in the South list

Local goodwill and visibility — Several items note positive community recognition and events in Wilmington (Southern Living’s “best cities,” theater awards, community giveback initiatives), which improve regional sentiment but have little direct bearing on Wilmington plc’s UK-listed business. Neutral Sentiment: Local policy/legal development — A judge has blocked Wilmington city leaders from moving forward with approval of a data center project; important for local planning but unlikely to affect Wilmington plc’s revenues or guidance. Judge blocks Wilmington leaders from moving forward with approval of data center

Local policy/legal development — A judge has blocked Wilmington city leaders from moving forward with approval of a data center project; important for local planning but unlikely to affect Wilmington plc’s revenues or guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Local crime and safety coverage — Multiple pieces cover shootings, crime hotspots, and a new city safety office adopting a “whole city” approach. These are important for municipal stakeholders but do not directly affect Wilmington plc’s business model. Examples: crime hotspot reporting and the city safety office. Inside West Center City: a hotspot for Wilmington shootings

Local crime and safety coverage — Multiple pieces cover shootings, crime hotspots, and a new city safety office adopting a “whole city” approach. These are important for municipal stakeholders but do not directly affect Wilmington plc’s business model. Examples: crime hotspot reporting and the city safety office. Negative Sentiment: Technical/market signal putting pressure on the stock — A market note reports WIL shares have crossed below the 200‑day moving average, a widely watched technical level that can prompt stop-loss selling and lower investor confidence. Given relatively low trading volumes and the stock sitting below its 50‑ and 200‑day averages, technical factors appear to be the primary short‑term driver rather than company fundamentals. Wilmington (LON:WIL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wilmington from GBX 465 to GBX 420 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wilmington from GBX 450 to GBX 475 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Wilmington has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 451.67.

Wilmington Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of £214.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 275.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 302.78.

Wilmington (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 9.33 EPS for the quarter. Wilmington had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wilmington plc will post 21.5300004 earnings per share for the current year.

Wilmington Company Profile

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Wilmington acts as trusted partner to customers who are operating in regulated sectors and in the governance, risk and compliance markets. We provide critical data and information to enable our customers to make the decisions needed to maintain compliance with the rules and regulations that apply to them; and we provide training and education to equip our customers with the knowledge and skills to carry out their activities in line with best practice.

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