Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 299 and last traded at GBX 302.30, with a volume of 1680984 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 360 to GBX 340 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 465 target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Breedon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 457.50.

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Breedon Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 340.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 338.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 31.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Breedon Group had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 4.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Breedon Group plc will post 36.8586859 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Breedon Group

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Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

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