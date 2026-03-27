Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Update

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 76,422 shares, an increase of 111.6% from the February 26th total of 36,109 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,185 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dawson Geophysical in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dawson Geophysical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DWSN

Dawson Geophysical Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dawson Geophysical

Shares of Dawson Geophysical stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,875. Dawson Geophysical has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $100.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DWSN. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 5.0% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 909,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 52,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dawson Geophysical in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides land-based seismic data acquisition services to the oil and gas industry. Through its subsidiaries, the company specializes in the design, deployment and operation of seismic crews that collect high-fidelity subsurface data. Its services support exploration and development programs by delivering two-dimensional (2D), three-dimensional (3D) and time-lapse (4D) seismic surveys that enable clients to make informed drilling and reservoir management decisions.

The company’s fleet includes vibratory and impulsive seismic sources, high-capacity source trucks, geophone sensor arrays and digital recording systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.