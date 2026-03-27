Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Update

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 76,422 shares, an increase of 111.6% from the February 26th total of 36,109 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,185 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dawson Geophysical in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dawson Geophysical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DWSN
Dawson Geophysical Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dawson Geophysical
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DWSN. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 5.0% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 909,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 52,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dawson Geophysical in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dawson Geophysical Company Profile
Dawson Geophysical Company provides land-based seismic data acquisition services to the oil and gas industry. Through its subsidiaries, the company specializes in the design, deployment and operation of seismic crews that collect high-fidelity subsurface data. Its services support exploration and development programs by delivering two-dimensional (2D), three-dimensional (3D) and time-lapse (4D) seismic surveys that enable clients to make informed drilling and reservoir management decisions.
The company’s fleet includes vibratory and impulsive seismic sources, high-capacity source trucks, geophone sensor arrays and digital recording systems.
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