ProVen VCT (LON:PVN) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

ProVen VCT (LON:PVN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 63 and last traded at GBX 60, with a volume of 54620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50.

ProVen VCT Stock Down 2.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of £173.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 58.76.

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ProVen VCT (LON:PVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 6th. The company reported GBX 0.20 EPS for the quarter. ProVen VCT had a net margin of 73.18% and a return on equity of 1.48%.

ProVen VCT Company Profile

ProVen VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth stage investment,expansion and management buyouts. The fund invests in small and medium sized smaller companies. It does not invest in startups. It seeks to invest in non-qualifying investments including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt related securities in growth companies and non-qualifying venture capital investments. It invests in unquoted and AIM-listed companies and SMEs based in United Kingdom.

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