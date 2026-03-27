Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Trading Down 6.5% – Should You Sell?

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.5544 and last traded at $0.5693. Approximately 40,132,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 66,685,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6091.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Datavault AI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Datavault AI from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datavault AI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

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Datavault AI Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $349.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.73 million during the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative net margin of 202.09% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datavault AI

In related news, major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 5,115,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $3,683,221.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 213,766,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,911,684.88. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,679,031 shares of company stock worth $31,424,609. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datavault AI

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datavault AI by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Datavault AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Datavault AI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Datavault AI during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Datavault AI Company Profile

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Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

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