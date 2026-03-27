CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading Down 7% – What’s Next?

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) traded down 7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $73.22 and last traded at $74.81. 21,673,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 25,919,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, February 27th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.06.

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CoreWeave Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.43.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.CoreWeave’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at CoreWeave

In other CoreWeave news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $23,526,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 22,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $1,891,174.95. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,672,229 shares of company stock worth $397,217,755.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWV. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of CoreWeave by 6,497.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,574,000 after acquiring an additional 419,513 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CoreWeave by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 32,569 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. World Investment Advisors increased its position in CoreWeave by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

About CoreWeave

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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