Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.95% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Loop Capital set a $123.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Stock Performance
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil
In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,864. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,854. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
More Exxon Mobil News
Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical-driven oil shock supports higher near-term pricing and cash flows for major oil producers, underpinning Exxon’s outlook. The Oil Shock Is Here to Stay
- Positive Sentiment: Bernstein raised its price target substantially (to $195) and reiterated an Outperform rating — a direct buy-side signal that can lift the share price. Bernstein Analyst Sees “Right Tail Risk,” Raises Exxon Mobil (XOM) Price Target
- Positive Sentiment: Earnings estimates were bumped higher by Erste Group (FY2026 and FY2027 EPS upgrades), signaling better-than-expected fundamentals for next fiscal years versus consensus. MarketBeat: Erste Group raises estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Operational momentum: Exxon participated in the industry’s first fully automated offshore well in Guyana (partnered with Halliburton and others), highlighting execution gains and cost/cycle improvements. Halliburton (HAL) Is Up 6.7% After First Fully Automated Offshore Well in Guyana
- Positive Sentiment: Upstream growth optionality: Exxon confirmed a team is evaluating Venezuela opportunities, indicating management is pursuing higher-return international projects. CERAWEEK: Exxon evaluating Venezuela
- Neutral Sentiment: Company is weighing an exit from New Zealand to refocus on advantaged assets — a portfolio move that may improve returns but has limited immediate revenue impact. Exxon Mobil Weighs New Zealand Exit
- Neutral Sentiment: Positive screens from outlets (Zacks, other buy lists) highlight Exxon as a value/dividend pick — supportive for longer-term investor demand but not necessarily a short-term catalyst. Zacks: Exxon a Top-Ranked Value Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: several pieces note Exxon’s market valuation now compares unfavorably to high-growth tech names (Nvidia), raising questions that XOM may be trading at a premium relative to its growth profile — a risk if oil prices retreat. Exxon More Expensive Than Nvidia (Barchart) Seeking Alpha: Exxon tops Nvidia in valuation
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.
ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.
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