Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.16 EPS

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.12) by $2.16, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Super League Enterprise’s conference call:

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Debt-free balance sheet and simplified capital structure with >$14M cash at Dec 31 and removal of the going-concern qualifier, and management says it does not expect to raise capital to fund operations in the foreseeable future.

and simplified capital structure with >$14M cash at Dec 31 and removal of the going-concern qualifier, and management says it does not expect to raise capital to fund operations in the foreseeable future. Announced a definitive agreement to acquire the Misfits Ads Division (subject to shareholder approval), a profitable unit expected to add programmatic and rewarded-video capabilities, Roblox inventory access, and roughly the potential to contribute ~50% of 2025-equivalent net revenue.

(subject to shareholder approval), a profitable unit expected to add programmatic and rewarded-video capabilities, Roblox inventory access, and roughly the potential to contribute ~50% of 2025-equivalent net revenue. Operational improvements in 2025 — Q4 revenue was up 32% vs Q3, full-year gross margin rose to 40%, pro forma cash-basis OPEX decreased ~29% YoY (and cash-basis pro forma EBITDA improved 31% for the year and 56% in Q4) — signaling tighter cost control and improving unit economics.

The company has not yet achieved its primary goal of cash-basis EBITDA profitability and reported GAAP losses driven by one-time non‑cash debt-related charges ($6.3M in Q4; $8.5M for FY), though management expects profitability by year-end 2026 if trends continue.

and reported GAAP losses driven by one-time non‑cash debt-related charges ($6.3M in Q4; $8.5M for FY), though management expects profitability by year-end 2026 if trends continue. Revenue mix is more diversified (Roblox <40%; Fortnite+Minecraft ~30%; mobile playables ~20% for 2025 and >25% in Q4), with a stable pipeline, Q1 2026 revenue expected ahead of Q1 2025, and continued client wins and new-account discussions supporting growth prospects.

Super League Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of SLE stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $3.83. 15,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. Super League Enterprise has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $196.80.

Institutional Trading of Super League Enterprise

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Super League Enterprise stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Enterprise, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLE Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Mariner LLC owned about 8.82% of Super League Enterprise at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Super League Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Super League Enterprise Company Profile

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Super League Enterprise, Inc creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs. Its proprietary cloud-based platform offers dynamic media technology; metaverse game experience and tournament technology; and fully remote production and livestream broadcast technology.

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