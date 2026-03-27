VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,065 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the February 26th total of 16,556 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,457 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Biotech ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBH. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

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VanEck Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.45. 4,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,233. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $135.34 and a 52-week high of $202.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.31.

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

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