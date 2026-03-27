Analyzing Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) & Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) and Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Siemens shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Siemens and Fusion Fuel Green”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siemens $87.26 billion 2.16 $10.65 billion $5.65 20.84 Fusion Fuel Green $8.54 million 0.54 -$14.92 million N/A N/A

Siemens has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Fuel Green.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Siemens and Fusion Fuel Green, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siemens 2 4 4 0 2.20 Fusion Fuel Green 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Siemens and Fusion Fuel Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siemens 9.93% 11.90% 4.86% Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Siemens has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Siemens beats Fusion Fuel Green on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siemens

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Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments. The Digital Industries segment provides automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, servo motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; software for production and product lifecycle management, and simulation and testing of mechatronic systems; and the Mendix cloud-native low-code application development platform. The Smart Infrastructure segment offers products, systems, solutions, services, and software to support sustainable transition in energy generation from fossil and renewable sources; sustainable buildings and communities; and buildings, electrification, and electrical products. The Mobility segment provides rail passenger and freight transportation, such as vehicles, trams and light rail, and commuter trains, as well as trains and passenger coaches; locomotives and solutions for automated transportation; products and solutions for rail automation; electrification products; maintenance and digital services; and digital and cloud-based solutions, and related services. The Siemens Healthineers segment develops, manufactures, and sells various diagnostic and therapeutic products and services; and provides clinical consulting and training services. The SFS segment offers debt and equity investments; leasing, lending, and working capital, structured, equipment, and project financing; and financial advisory services. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Fusion Fuel Green

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Fusion Fuel Green PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells miniaturized PEM electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and rest of southern Europe. The company offers HEVO-Chain, a centralized PEM electrolyzer; and HEVO-Solar, a grid-independent hydrogen generator. It also provides engineering and procurement services comprising advisory, concept and proposal developments; FEL I, II and III studies; construction and legalization services; and operation and maintenance services. In addition, the company is involved in hydrogen project development. It serves natural gas networks and grids, oil refineries, ammonia producers, regulators, and related government departments. Fusion Fuel Green PLC was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

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