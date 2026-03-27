SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Stock Price Up 9.5% – Time to Buy?

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$37.46 and last traded at C$37.42. 141,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 552,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SSRM. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SSR Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on SSR Mining from C$45.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.50.

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SSR Mining Trading Up 6.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.24.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. SSR Mining had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of C$694.09 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.8051668 EPS for the current year.

About SSR Mining

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SSR Mining Inc is an intermediate gold company with assets located in four jurisdictions: the USA, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. These assets are located within several of the world’s most prolific precious metal districts including the Çöpler mine along the Tethyan belt in Türkiye; the Marigold mine along the Battle Mountain-Eureka trend in Nevada, USA; the CC&V mine in the Cripple Creek Mining District of Colorado, USA; the Seabee mine along the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna mine along the Bolivian silver belt in Jujuy, Argentina.

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