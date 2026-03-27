Capital (LON:CAPD) Stock Price Down 10.4% – What’s Next?

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 110.82 and last traded at GBX 116.05. Approximately 505,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,295,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 price target on shares of Capital in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 126.67.

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Capital Stock Performance

Capital Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £261.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 135.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 120.01.

(Get Free Report)

Capital Limited is a leading mining services company providing a complete range of drilling, mining, maintenance and geochemical laboratory solutions to customers within the global minerals industry. The Company’s services include exploration, delineation and production drilling; load and haul services; maintenance; and geochemical analysis.

The Group’s corporate headquarters are in the United Kingdom and it has established operations in Côte d’Ivoire, Canada, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Mali, Mauritania, Nigeria, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tanzania and United States of America.

Our brands include Capital Drilling, Capital Mining, MSALABS and Well Force International.

Capital Drilling provides a complete range of drilling solutions for projects across the mining cycle from exploration to production.

Capital Mining provides Load and Haul services for clients from development to fully operational mine sites.

MSALABS are a global provider of geochemical laboratory services for the exploration and mining industries and have an exclusive agreement with Chrysos Corporation to deploy their revolutionary PhotonAssay technology globally.

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