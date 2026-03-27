SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Trading 11.9% Higher – Here’s Why

SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.1875 and last traded at $23.1875. 288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

SUMCO Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 1.06.

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SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $683.19 million during the quarter. SUMCO had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

SUMCO Company Profile

SUMCO Corporation (OTCMKTS: SUOPY) is a premier global supplier of silicon wafers, a foundational material used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in producing single-crystal silicon wafers in diameters ranging from 150 mm to 300 mm, serving high-performance applications in memory, logic, power devices and discrete components. In addition to its core wafer business, SUMCO offers epitaxial wafers and specialty silicon products designed to meet the exacting requirements of next-generation semiconductor nodes and power electronics.

Founded in 1975 as a spin-off from Mitsubishi Silicon, SUMCO has grown through strategic investments in research and development to advance wafer quality, diameter scaling and defect reduction.

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