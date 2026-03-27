Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 351 and last traded at GBX 9.22, with a volume of 34167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.12.

Princess Private Equity Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.12 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.08.

About Princess Private Equity

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Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments. The fund makes investments without limitations as to geographic regions, financing stage, vintage year, and industry.

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