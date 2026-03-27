Guido De Ciancio Sells 10,000 Shares of JOY (TSE:JOY) Stock

JOY Co., Ltd. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) insider Guido De Ciancio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.49, for a total transaction of C$54,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 143,874 shares in the company, valued at C$789,868.26. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their position.

JOY Trading Up 1.1%

JOY traded up C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$5.73. 183,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,511. The company has a market cap of C$386.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32. JOY Co., Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.26 and a one year high of C$6.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.69.

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JOY (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. JOY had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of C$41.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JOY Co., Ltd. will post 0.2601215 earnings per share for the current year.

About JOY

Journey Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Alberta province. The company’s principal revenue source is from petroleum and natural gas sales which include the sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, of which it derives key revenue from the sale of crude oil.

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