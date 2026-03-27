Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (VIOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th.

Viomi Technology has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0%per year over the last three years. Viomi Technology has a payout ratio of 69.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Viomi Technology to earn ($0.04) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -225.0%.

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Viomi Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ VIOT remained flat at $1.08 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,245. Viomi Technology has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a market cap of $73.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on VIOT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VIOT

Viomi Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. (NASDAQ: VIOT) is a China-based provider of smart home appliances and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. The company develops, manufactures and markets a wide range of connected home products, including water purifiers, water dispensers, washing machines, refrigerators, ovens, air conditioners and kitchen appliances. By integrating hardware design with proprietary software and cloud-based services, Viomi delivers automated control, remote monitoring and data analytics to enhance user convenience, energy efficiency and home safety.

At the core of Viomi’s offerings is its open IoT platform, which supports device interconnectivity and cross-brand compatibility.

Further Reading

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