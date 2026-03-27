Biorestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Short Interest Up 67.5% in March

Biorestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,318,064 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the February 26th total of 787,086 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,854,732 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 21.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biorestorative Therapies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRTX. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biorestorative Therapies during the third quarter worth $152,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Biorestorative Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Biorestorative Therapies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Biorestorative Therapies Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ BRTX traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. 1,767,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,445,825. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. Biorestorative Therapies has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biorestorative Therapies ( NASDAQ:BRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Biorestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 231.08% and a negative net margin of 3,308.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Biorestorative Therapies will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biorestorative Therapies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Biorestorative Therapies currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BRTX

Biorestorative Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biorestorative Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: BRTX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of regenerative tissue therapy products. The company leverages a proprietary universal allogeneic cell technology platform to create high-potency cell therapy candidates designed to promote tissue repair, reduce inflammation and accelerate healing in areas damaged by disease or medical treatment.

Its lead development program targets radiation-induced oral mucositis (RIOM), a painful and dose-limiting side effect experienced by head and neck cancer patients undergoing radiotherapy.

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