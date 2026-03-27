Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO) Shares Up 5.2% – What’s Next?

Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.17 and last traded at $69.7050. 505,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 987,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AUGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Aura Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Aura Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Aura Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Aura Minerals from $46.60 to $52.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aura Minerals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aura Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUGO

Aura Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.41. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.41.

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $321.66 million for the quarter. Aura Minerals had a negative net margin of 8.61% and a positive return on equity of 94.81%.

Aura Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -251.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rodrigo Cardoso Barbosa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $658,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 859,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,588,415.90. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aura Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,997,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aura Minerals in the third quarter worth about $27,097,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Aura Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,901,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,721,000.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.