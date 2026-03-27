Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Netflix (NFLX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX):

3/27/2026 – Netflix had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2026 – Netflix was upgraded by Erste Group Bank AG from “hold” to “buy”.

3/18/2026 – Netflix is now covered by Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2026 – Netflix is now covered by Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Netflix had its price target lowered by Bank of America Corporation from $149.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Netflix was upgraded by Cfra from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Netflix had its price target raised by President Capital from $120.00 to $133.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Netflix is now covered by Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Netflix is now covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/27/2026 – Netflix was upgraded by Huber Research from “strong sell” to “strong-buy”.

2/27/2026 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank AG.

2/27/2026 – Netflix had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Netflix had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $94.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Netflix was upgraded by Arete Research from “neutral” to “buy”.

2/27/2026 – Netflix is now covered by Evercore Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Netflix had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/27/2026 – Netflix was given a new $104.00 price target by Loop Capital.

1/27/2026 – Netflix was given a new $104.00 price target by UBS Group AG.

1/27/2026 – Netflix was upgraded by Freedom Capital from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

1/26/2026 – Netflix was upgraded by Phillip Securities from “sell” to “moderate buy”. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up from $95.00.

1/26/2026 – Netflix had its price target lowered by Citic Securities from $109.00 to $95.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $2,777,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,157,339. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $25,623,066. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock valued at $137,259,786. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

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Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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