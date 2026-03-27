C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Short Interest Update

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,534,910 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the February 26th total of 8,520,947 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,621,849 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 15.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 102,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 61,570 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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C4 Therapeutics Price Performance

C4 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,923. The company has a market capitalization of $238.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $3.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.08% and a negative return on equity of 53.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCCC has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted protein degraders. Utilizing its proprietary Controlled Inducible Degradation (CiD) platform, the company seeks to eliminate disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body’s natural protein disposal machinery. This approach aims to address a wide range of oncology and immuno-oncology indications by targeting proteins that have historically been difficult to inhibit with traditional small molecules or antibodies.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple small-molecule degrader candidates advancing through preclinical and clinical stages.

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