Short Interest in Stance Sustainable Beta ETF (NASDAQ:CHGX) Grows By 57.0%

Stance Sustainable Beta ETF (NASDAQ:CHGX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,622 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the February 26th total of 7,402 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,680 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Stance Sustainable Beta ETF Stock Down 1.7%

CHGX traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,830. The company has a market cap of $132.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. Stance Sustainable Beta ETF has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $37.20.

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Institutional Trading of Stance Sustainable Beta ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Stance Sustainable Beta ETF by 420.3% in the fourth quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 259,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 209,992 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stance Sustainable Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth $989,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stance Sustainable Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. increased its stake in Stance Sustainable Beta ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Stance Sustainable Beta ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter.

About Stance Sustainable Beta ETF

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards.

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