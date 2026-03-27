Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Indra Sistemas S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 18,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 6,681 shares.The stock last traded at $27.9952 and had previously closed at $26.99.

Indra Sistemas Stock Down 6.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Indra Sistemas alerts:

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 8.03%.

About Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas SA is a Madrid-based global technology and consulting firm specializing in information and communications technology (ICT) and defense systems. The company designs, develops and implements turnkey solutions for sectors including transportation, energy, public administration, financial services, telecommunications and security. Through system integration, application development, managed services and outsourcing, Indra helps clients navigate digital transformation and optimize operational performance.

In its defense and security business, Indra delivers radar systems, air traffic management platforms, command-and-control centers, simulation and training tools, as well as cybersecurity solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indra Sistemas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indra Sistemas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.