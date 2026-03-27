Unilever (LON:ULVR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,481 and last traded at GBX 4,508.50, with a volume of 1030467188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,528.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,150 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 5,530 to GBX 5,600 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 4,711.67.

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Unilever Stock Performance

About Unilever

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of £97.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,015.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,752.98.

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The world’s best‑known brands, creating Desire at Scale.

Unilever employed approximately 116,000 people in 2025 and generated €50.5 billion in turnover for the year. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world, with many iconic names including Dove, Hellmann’s, Knorr, OMO and Surf. We create culturally connected brands. Connecting with people where and how it matters to them, pioneering change, defining the future and delivering impact.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business, market-making, culture-creating, future-shaping.

Further Reading

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