Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading Down 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $71.74 and last traded at $71.8960. Approximately 444,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,230,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Dnb Carnegie downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Scorpio Tankers to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

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Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 1.8%

The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of -0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.10.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $252.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 391.3% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 29,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $4,864,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc (NYSE: STNG) is an independent provider of marine transportation services, specializing in the carriage of refined petroleum products. The company’s core operations focus on moving clean petroleum cargoes—such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and naphtha—on a global scale. By catering to both spot and time charter markets, Scorpio Tankers enables energy companies, refiners and traders to manage their supply chains with flexibility and reliability.

The company’s fleet is composed of modern, eco-designed product tankers, including medium range (MR) and long range (LR) vessels.

Further Reading

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