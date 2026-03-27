Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEPW) Short Interest Update

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,182 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the February 26th total of 7,403 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,111 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Coeptis Therapeutics Trading Down 22.0%

COEPW stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 353,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,195. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

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Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile

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Coeptis Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for neurodegenerative and neuroinflammatory disorders. The company’s proprietary platform is based on engineered analogs of small heat shock proteins designed to modulate cellular stress responses, reduce inflammation and protect neurons from degeneration. Coeptis’s lead program is being advanced in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), with additional preclinical studies underway in conditions such as multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases.

Using its heat shock protein analog technology, Coeptis seeks to address the underlying pathology of neurodegeneration rather than merely managing symptoms.

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