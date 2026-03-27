Short Interest in CID Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAIC) Rises By 58.0%

CID Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 303,626 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the February 26th total of 192,184 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,465,385 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CID Holdco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAIC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 134,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,924. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. CID Holdco has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $75.00.

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CID Holdco (NASDAQ:DAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CID Holdco in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAIC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CID Holdco

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in CID Holdco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of CID Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,267,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CID Holdco during the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CID Holdco in the third quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CID Holdco by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the period.

CID Holdco, Inc is a manufacturing company in the Computer Software industry.

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