Gordon Giffin Sells 25,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Gordon Giffin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.01, for a total value of C$1,700,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 171,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,643,992.10. The trade was a 12.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

TSE CNQ traded up C$1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$68.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,943,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,440,209. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$57.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.45. The stock has a market cap of C$143.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$34.92 and a 52-week high of C$70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95.

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Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of C$9.61 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.833989 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNQ. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$56.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$58.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

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Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

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