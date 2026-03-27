BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 52,125 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the February 26th total of 89,969 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,456 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BT Brands Price Performance

BTBD stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.64. 299,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,302. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. BT Brands has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BT Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BT Brands has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BT Brands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BT Brands stock. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Free Report) by 758.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,679 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC owned 2.06% of BT Brands worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BT Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

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