ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,835,259 shares, an increase of 196.9% from the February 26th total of 1,628,554 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,105,922 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 26.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter worth $859,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 115,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:UCO traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,476,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,725,199. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $44.25.
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil News Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts say oil could stay elevated or surge across multiple Iran-war scenarios as Strait of Hormuz closures and attacks on Middle East facilities would sharply cut global supply — a clear bullish driver for UCO. Oil prices to stay elevated across Iran war scenarios
- Positive Sentiment: Hardline comments from Iran and ongoing rhetoric have pushed crude sharply higher this week as traders chase safety in physical barrels and front-month futures — supportive for a 2x long crude ETF. Crude Oil Price Analysis – Rhetoric is Front and Center Here
- Positive Sentiment: Prediction markets show elevated odds of U.S. forces entering Iran, and traders are pricing the risk of much higher oil (some bracing for $200/bbl scenarios) — higher geopolitical-risk probability boosts UCO’s underlying exposure. Polymarket bettors put 62% odds on US forces entering Iran by April 30 as oil traders brace for $200 a barrel
- Positive Sentiment: Analysis highlighting Strait of Hormuz disruption risk (up to ~20% of seaborne oil at risk) and forecasts for Brent toward $110 underpin the bullish supply-shock narrative that benefits UCO. Will Hormuz Woes Propel Brent to $110?
- Neutral Sentiment: Rising oil is lifting inflation and has pushed markets to price a higher chance of rate hikes, which is a macro headwind for risk assets — for UCO, the primary channel remains oil prices, but higher rates can increase overall market volatility. Markets see the Fed’s next move as a potential hike as oil prices surge, inflation fears rise
- Negative Sentiment: Intermittent diplomatic/détente headlines — Trump saying Iran let tankers pass and pausing attacks on Iranian energy plants — triggered price pullbacks, showing how ceasefire/pauses can quickly reverse gains in UCO. Oil prices falls as Trump says Iran let 10 tankers through Hormuz as a ‘present’
- Negative Sentiment: Announcements that attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure are being paused for 10 days reduced near-term supply disruption risk and pressured oil — a reminder UCO is volatile and sensitive to headline-driven reversals. Oil prices fall as Trump pauses attacks on Iranian energy plants
About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil
ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.
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