ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,835,259 shares, an increase of 196.9% from the February 26th total of 1,628,554 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,105,922 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 26.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter worth $859,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 115,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter.

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ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCO traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,476,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,725,199. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $44.25.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil News Summary

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Here are the key news stories impacting ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil this week:

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ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

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