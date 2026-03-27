Short Interest in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Grows By 62.3%

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,180 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the February 26th total of 727 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 91,759 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 14,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,740. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.77. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.71.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 23,983 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

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Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc (NASDAQ: ARTW) is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a range of agricultural and building products. The company’s agricultural equipment segment produces feed grinders, mixers, conveyors and related implements used in livestock and crop‐feeding operations. These products are engineered to streamline feed preparation and delivery for hog, beef and dairy producers across North America.

In its building products segment, Art’s-Way offers prefabricated steel structures, modular shelters and portable storage solutions suitable for agriculture, industrial and commercial applications.

Further Reading

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