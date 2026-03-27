Contrasting International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) & Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT)

Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT – Get Free Report) and International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Intercont (Cayman) pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 484.4%. International Seaways pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. International Seaways pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Intercont (Cayman) and International Seaways, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercont (Cayman) 1 0 0 0 1.00 International Seaways 0 0 6 1 3.14

Insider and Institutional Ownership

International Seaways has a consensus target price of $68.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.58%. Given International Seaways’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe International Seaways is more favorable than Intercont (Cayman).

67.3% of International Seaways shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Intercont (Cayman) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of International Seaways shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intercont (Cayman) and International Seaways”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercont (Cayman) $25.14 million 0.12 $3.10 million N/A N/A International Seaways $843.30 million 4.13 $309.26 million $6.23 11.32

International Seaways has higher revenue and earnings than Intercont (Cayman).

Profitability

This table compares Intercont (Cayman) and International Seaways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercont (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A International Seaways 36.67% 13.92% 10.22%

Summary

International Seaways beats Intercont (Cayman) on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intercont (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

Intercont (Cayman) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of global maritime shipping services through its subsidiaries. Its services include time chartering and vessel management. The company was founded on July 4, 2023 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About International Seaways

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities. The company was formerly known as OSG International, Inc. and changed its name to International Seaways, Inc. in October 2016. International Seaways, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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