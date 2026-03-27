Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Hennes & Mauritz had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.80%.

Hennes & Mauritz Trading Down 0.8%

OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 30,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,192. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. Hennes & Mauritz has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.19.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HNNMY. Dnb Carnegie lowered shares of Hennes & Mauritz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays lowered Hennes & Mauritz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hennes & Mauritz in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hennes & Mauritz in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Hennes & Mauritz to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hennes & Mauritz has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Hennes & Mauritz

(Get Free Report)

Hennes & Mauritz AB, commonly known as H&M, is a Swedish multinational fashion retailer that designs, sources and sells ready-to-wear clothing, accessories and home textiles. The company traces its roots to 1947, when Erling Persson opened a women’s clothing store called Hennes (“hers”) in Västerås, Sweden; the business expanded into menswear after the acquisition of a Stockholm-based retailer, Mauritz Widforss, in the late 1960s, which led to the Hennes & Mauritz name. Today the company is headquartered in Stockholm and operates a global retail business built around multiple branded concepts.

H&M’s core activities include product design, sourcing and retailing of fashion for women, men, teenagers and children, as well as home goods under its H&M Home line.

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