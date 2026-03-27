Short Interest in SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMF) Expands By 73.6%

SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 125 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the February 26th total of 72 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 943 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of MYMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96. SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

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SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%.

About SPDR SSGA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA My2026 Municipal Bond ETF (MYMF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade municipal bonds with effective maturities in 2026. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYMF was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

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