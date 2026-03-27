Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) Short Interest Update

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,434,572 shares, a growth of 73.0% from the February 26th total of 3,141,995 shares. Approximately 55.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,392,151 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nauticus Robotics Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:KITT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,151. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. Nauticus Robotics has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.12.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nauticus Robotics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nauticus Robotics presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nauticus Robotics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KITT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nauticus Robotics by 743.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 315,251 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nauticus Robotics by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 90,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 56,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Nauticus Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 20.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nauticus Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nauticus Robotics, Inc (NASDAQ: KITT) is a maritime robotics company focused on developing and deploying uncrewed surface and subsea vessels for inspection, survey and maintenance applications. The company’s solutions combine purpose-built hardware with advanced autonomy software and sensor integration, allowing operators to conduct offshore and in-shore missions without personnel aboard. By digitizing routine vessel operations, Nauticus Robotics aims to reduce the time, cost and risk associated with traditional crewed marine services.

The company’s product portfolio includes modular uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) equipped with high-resolution sonar, cameras and other environmental sensors.

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