Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Update

Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,352,288 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the February 26th total of 4,165,867 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,012,665 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nintendo Trading Down 0.1%

OTCMKTS:NTDOY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.09. 3,255,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.57. Nintendo has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $24.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36.

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Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 18.91%.Nintendo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.488-0.488 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nintendo will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nintendo

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTDOY. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Nintendo by 76.1% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 322.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nintendo by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Nintendo by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Freedom Capital raised Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Nintendo from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Nintendo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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About Nintendo

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Nintendo Co, Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, is a global entertainment company best known for designing, manufacturing and marketing video game hardware and software. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo transitioned into electronic entertainment in the latter half of the 20th century and has since become one of the most recognizable names in interactive entertainment. The company serves markets worldwide, with major operations and customer bases in Japan, North America and Europe, and it maintains a presence through regional subsidiaries, distribution partners and digital storefronts.

Nintendo’s business spans console and handheld hardware, first-party software titles, digital services and licensing.

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