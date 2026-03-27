Short Interest in First Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Drops By 60.9%

First Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 119 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the February 26th total of 304 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,339 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

FBSI stock remained flat at $31.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.10. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18.

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First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter.

About First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc (OTCMKTS:FBSI) is a bank holding company headquartered in Jackson, Tennessee. Through its primary subsidiary, First Bank, the company provides a full suite of commercial and retail banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small- and medium-sized businesses and municipalities.

First Bank’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with business and consumer lending solutions that encompass lines of credit, term loans, mortgage financing and construction loans.

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