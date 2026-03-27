VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.60 and last traded at $26.5550, with a volume of 4594162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of VICI Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.69.

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VICI Properties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,433,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,187,000 after acquiring an additional 622,099 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 831,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 211,311 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in VICI Properties by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 29,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Finally, Bayban bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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